Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 970,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 414,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,524,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 232,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

