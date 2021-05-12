GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,295. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

