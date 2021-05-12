Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Ocean Group traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 16470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,392,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

