GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $51.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in GoodRx by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 22,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

