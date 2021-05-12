GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.64

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 6633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

