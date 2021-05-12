Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.090-1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.07 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,751. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

