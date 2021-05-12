Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

GVA opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.81).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

