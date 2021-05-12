Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

