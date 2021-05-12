Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$81.49 and last traded at C$81.40, with a volume of 10459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.31.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.