Gratus Capital LLC Buys 6,216 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

