Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 34,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

