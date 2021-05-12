Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,636 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,003 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,949,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. 14,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,856. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

