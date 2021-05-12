Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 4,192 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

