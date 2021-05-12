Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of IP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,469. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

