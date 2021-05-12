Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

