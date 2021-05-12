Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0695 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.01 million and $3,706.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

