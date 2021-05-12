Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $25.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

