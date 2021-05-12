Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 4,621 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.34. The company had a trading volume of 402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

