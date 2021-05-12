Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,322 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Inphi worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 1,969.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IPHI stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.27. 196,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.