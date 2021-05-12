Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,467 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $52,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.02. 13,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,778. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

