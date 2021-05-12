Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $24.14 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $139.47. 20,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

