Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,393.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $888.62 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,473.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

