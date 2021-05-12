Greenleaf Trust Purchases 681 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

