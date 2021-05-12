Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.