Greenleaf Trust Sells 348 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,334 shares of company stock valued at $36,140,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

