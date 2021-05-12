Greenleaf Trust Sells 862 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after acquiring an additional 876,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after purchasing an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.