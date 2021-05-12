Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases £9,950.94 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,950.94 ($13,000.97).

LON GRID opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

