GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 731.45 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

