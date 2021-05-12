Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $66.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.44.

Grubhub stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,994,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 12,674,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 633,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

