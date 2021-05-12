Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.97. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

