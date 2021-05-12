GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

