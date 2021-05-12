Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,857 shares of company stock worth $65,499,844 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $114.96. 26,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

