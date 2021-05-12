Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46, Yahoo Finance reports.

Guild stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

