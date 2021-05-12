GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $90.94 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $90.94 million and $217.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002030 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,227,480 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.