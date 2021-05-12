H2O Innovation (HEOFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

HEOFF opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

