Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

