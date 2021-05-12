Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LON:HMSO traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 36.20 ($0.47). The company had a trading volume of 16,307,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,439. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.56. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

