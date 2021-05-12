Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 22,700 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

