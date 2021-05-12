Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of REG opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.97, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.