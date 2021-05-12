Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,287,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

