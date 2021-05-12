Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Lennox International stock opened at $346.40 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.