Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.