Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

