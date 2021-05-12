Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.70). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

