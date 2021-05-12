Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.89 $105.41 million N/A N/A RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.28 $91.51 million $1.08 11.44

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39%

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

