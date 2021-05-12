Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) versus Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36%

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 19.02 $8.38 million $1.77 26.78 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.41 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.67

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.