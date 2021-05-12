Head to Head Contrast: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) versus BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.31 million ($4.08) -0.71 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$14.78 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.72%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -224.41% -171.64% BetterLife Pharma N/A -734.15% -219.66%

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.