Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $175.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.12 million to $177.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $695.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $700.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.