Heat Biologics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.11 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.