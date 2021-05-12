Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

